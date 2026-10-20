Archers Sheetal Devi, Swati Chaudhary to fight for gold at Asian Para Games

The 19-year-old Sheetal, who equalled the world record and created a new Asian record in the qualification round, defeated Japan's Shinohara Aya 145-137 in the women's compound semifinal to set up a gold-medal clash with Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah.

Swati, who is making her Games debut, also assured India of at least a silver medal after beating South Korea's Eunhee Lee 6-2 in the women's W1 semifinal. She will face China's Mengkan in the final.

W1 classification is for athletes with significant impairment in functional strength, range of motion, or limb loss across all four limbs.

India's recurve and compound mixed teams also advanced to the semifinals with victories over Thailand and Japan, respectively.

Paralympic gold-medallist Harvinder Singh and Bhawna defeated their Thai opponents 6-0 in the recurve mixed team quarterfinals.

World number one Sheetal, who was born without arms, progressed to the compound mixed team semifinals alongside Toman Kumar, with the Indian pair defeating Japan 154-147.