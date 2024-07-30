Archana Sankara Narayanan Sets Two National Records in Freediving for India

CHENNAI: Archana Sankara Narayanan, hailing from Chennai, Tamilnadu, has achieved two national records for India in Freediving at the AIDA Depth Games competition held in Panglao, Philippines on 15th and 16th July, 2024.

Freediving is an underwater sport that involves diving to considerable depths without any breathing support, unlike scuba diving, where a scuba tank is used for breathing. Archana made history by reaching a depth of 35 meters in the Free Immersion discipline during the competition. She also holds a personal record of diving to 42 meters, the deepest level an Indian female freediver has ever achieved.

Expressing her gratitude, Archana said, "I have been very fortunate to train under my coach, Mr. Shubham Pandey, who holds the current national record for India in the male category. He is the most generous coach anyone could wish for."

Apart from being a renowned freediver, Archana is a lawyer by profession, having worked at one of India's top law firms, AZB & Partners. Her journey into the diving world began during a visit to the Andaman Islands, where she became a dive master in scuba diving and a rescue diver.

Inspired by Shubham Pandey’s videos of diving without a scuba tank, Archana decided to pursue freediving. Her training has taken her across various locations in Asia, including the Andaman Islands, Murudeshwar, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Archana hopes to inspire more Indian women to take up this empowering sport. She emphasized that freediving requires relaxation to dive deeper, and it has brought her immense peace and a deep connection with the ocean.