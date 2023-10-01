Begin typing your search...

Aravind Raj bowls Samsung India to big victory

Samsung’s R Aravind Raj stole the show, taking five wickets for seven runs as EPFO was dismissed for a paltry 50 chasing 196.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-01 01:01:18.0  )
Aravind Raj bowls Samsung India to big victory
R Aravind Raj 

CHENNAI: Samsung India earned a thumping 145-run win over Employees Provident Fund in Group B of the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Samsung’s R Aravind Raj stole the show, taking five wickets for seven runs as EPFO was dismissed for a paltry 50 chasing 196. Earlier, batting first, Samsung’s M Rajesh scored 52 to help his team score 195 for seven in 30 overs. S Dinesh Kumar chipped in with an unbeaten 34.

BRIEF SCORES:Group B: Samsung India 195/7 in 30 overs (M Rajesh 52, S Dinesh Kumar 34*, G Naveen Kumar 31, A Dinesh Kumar 29) bt Employees Provident Fund Organization 50 in 15.2 overs (R Aravind Raj 5/7)

Samsung IndiaEmployees Provident FundLucas TVSThiruvallur DCA TrophyGroup BAravind RajM RajeshDinesh Kumarcricket
DTNEXT Bureau

