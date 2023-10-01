Aravind Raj bowls Samsung India to big victory

CHENNAI: Samsung India earned a thumping 145-run win over Employees Provident Fund in Group B of the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Samsung’s R Aravind Raj stole the show, taking five wickets for seven runs as EPFO was dismissed for a paltry 50 chasing 196. Earlier, batting first, Samsung’s M Rajesh scored 52 to help his team score 195 for seven in 30 overs. S Dinesh Kumar chipped in with an unbeaten 34.

BRIEF SCORES:Group B: Samsung India 195/7 in 30 overs (M Rajesh 52, S Dinesh Kumar 34*, G Naveen Kumar 31, A Dinesh Kumar 29) bt Employees Provident Fund Organization 50 in 15.2 overs (R Aravind Raj 5/7)