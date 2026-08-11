Araujo calls Liverpool loan an ''ideal move'' after leaving Barcelona on pay-cut deal

“As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. I'm super happy to be here and excited to get started.”

Defense was an area which needed strengthening following the departure of Ibrahima Konate at the conclusion of his contract and the ongoing injury issues at right back.

Liverpool believe Araújo's experience — he was named Barcelona captain in January — is important and, significantly, he is up to speed having been involved in the Catalans' preseason preparations and it is understood he will join squad training this week.