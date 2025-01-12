ARAE-FEARA Regatta: Lake Club Calcutta wins overall c'ship in men's category

CHENNAI: The 81st edition of the ARAE-FEARA Masters Regatta concluded at the Madras Boat Club (MBC) on Saturday. The five-day intense rowing competition saw over 100 rowers from eight rowing clubs across Asia compete for the ultimate prize.

Madras Boat Club, which won the overall title in the Masters category, also came a close second in the overall points table for both the Open Men's and Women's categories. The team earned six silver medals and one gold across a total of eight events in the Open category and also topped the points tally in the ergometer competition.

The coveted overall championship, the Adyar Cup, in the Open Women's category was won by Bengal Rowing Club. Lake Club, Calcutta, also had an eventful tournament, winning both the Willingdon Trophy and the Hooghly Cup for the overall championship in the Open Men's category.