Aparajith bowls Jolly Rovers to thumping win over Vijay CC

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational spell of six for 11 from B Aparajith, Jolly Rovers earned a thumping 10-wicket win over Vijay CC in the sixth round of the TNCA First Division here on Thursday.

After securing a slender lead of 36 runs, Rovers put on a magnificent bowling effort, spearheaded by off-spinner Aparajith as Vijay collapsed to a paltry 54 in its second innings. These were Aparajith’s best figures in First Division. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar took three for 23. Set a target of 19, Rovers got there in 5.1 overs.

Elsewhere, Grand Slam recorded a six-wicket win over MRC ‘A’. Grand Slam’s left-arm spinner Gagandeep Singh took six for 36, his first fifer of the season, to restrict MRC ‘A’ to 273. MRC ‘A’ opener M Harvik Desai scored 138 (135b, 22x4, 1x6), his first ton of the season that eventually went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: Vijay 293 & 54 in 20.2 overs (B Aparajith 6/11, DT Chandrasekar 3/23) lost to Jolly Rovers 329 in 99.4 overs (R Vimal Khumar 52, B Aparajith 126, R Sathish 42) & 22 for no loss in 5.1 overs. Points: JR 6 (25); Vijay 0 (21); MRC ‘A’ 158 & 273 in 77.5 overs (NS Chaturved 59, M Harvik Desai 138, Gagandeep Singh 6/36) lost to Grand Slam 355 & 79/4 in 16.2 overs.

Points: Grand Slam 6 (15); MRC ‘A’ 0 (12); Alwarpet 504/9 decl. & 104/2 in 26 overs (S Radhakrishnan 67*) drew with Globe Trotters 263 in 77.1 overs (Bhargav Merai 45, Akshay V Srinivasan 60*, Jalaj Saxena 5/88, TD Lokesh Raj 4/78). Points: Alwarpet 5 (17); Trotters 1 (16); Young Stars 218 drew with Nelson 426/9 decl. in 169.3 overs (S Karthik 48, Maan K Bafna 40, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 169, S Mohan Prasath 3/109). Points: Nelson 5 (18); Young Stars 1 (12)