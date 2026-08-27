Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag included in India U-19 ODI squad for Australia series

The BCCI selection committee picked separate squads for the three one-day matches and two multi-day games, with Lakshya Raichandani set to lead the ODI side and Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan named captain for the longer-format fixtures.

Both Anvay and Aaryavir are part of only the ODI squad.

It is a maiden India call-up for 18-year-old Aaryavir, who is currently playing in the Delhi Premier League.