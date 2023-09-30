Anurag Thakur congratulates Divya, Sarabjot for silver medal in shooting

HANGHZOU: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated the Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju, who secured a silver medal in the mixed 10m air rifle pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', the union minister said the two athletes held their nerve and delivered.

"A MAGNIFICENT START TO THE DAY WITH A SILVER FOR INDIA.

Congratulations to Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh on bagging a silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022!

A close encounter but commendable effort from both the #TOPScheme shooters who held their nerves and delivered. Your accomplishment has further raised the bar for Indian Shooting at the Asian Games. Proud of you, Champions! I wish you both the very best in your future endeavours," Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

The India duo just fell short of the gold medal by two points. Sarabjot and Divya scored 14 points, while China clinched 16 points to get the top prize. India has 19 medals in shooting in the Asian Games.

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final on Friday.

The shooting event at the Asian Games started on September 24 and will end on October 1. India are in fourth place in the medals tally.