Antony Dhas stars in Nelson SC’s win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer W Antony Dhas’ maiden fifer of the season helped Nelson SC thrash AGORC by an innings and 74 runs in the seventh round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday.

Dhas claimed five for 46 to bowl out AGORC to 258 in its second innings. Middle order batter Adittya Varadharajan top-scored for AGORC with 65 (187b, 8x4), while Anirudh Krishnan scored 61 (141b, 6x4). But apart from those two, there were no significant contributions from others.

Meanwhile, Alwarpet’s TD Lokesh Raj took five wickets for 95 runs, his maiden fifer in the league, to help his team take a vital first innings lead of 116 runs against Young Stars. Off-spinner P Nirmal Kumar scalped three wickets for 67 runs. Alwarpet collected five points by virtue of first innings lead.

BRIEF SCORES: AGORC 110 & 258 in 91 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 61, Adittya Varadharajan 65, W Antony Dhas 5/46) lost to Nelson 442. Points: Nelson 6 (24) ; AGORC 0 (9); Alwarpet 467 & 54/2 in 15 overs drew with Young Stars 351 in 119.3 overs (R Ram Arvindh 77, Ganesh Satish 85, P Vidyuth 44, TD Lokesh Raj 5/95, P Nirmal Kumar 3/67). Alwarpet 5 (22); Young Stars 1 (13); Sea Hawks 290 drew with MRC ‘A’ 136 in 72 overs (R Aushik Srinivas 3/44, M Silambarasan 3/37) & (MRC ‘A’ in 2nd inngs) 180/8 in 79 overs (K Mukunth 48, R Aushik Srinivas 4/37, M Silambarasan 3/64). Sea Hawks 5 (13); MRC ‘A’ 1 (13); India Pistons 224 & 174 in 60.3 overs (DT Chandrasekar 4/63, S Lakshay Jain 3/44) lost to Jolly Rovers 390/9 declared in 104 overs (G Ajitesh 64, R Sathish 124 retd. Hurt, B Aparajith 66, D Deepesh 3/82) & 9 for no loss in 2.2 overs. Rovers 6 (25); Pistons 0 (15)