Antonelli wins first Formula 1 race in Madrid in 45 years

A week after having to come from the back of the grid for an epic win in front of his home fans at Monza, Antonelli was virtually gifted the victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The young Italian took advantage of an unlucky break for Lando Norris to win in F1's return to Madrid and increase his lead in the drivers' standings.

"It's good to win and I think the pace at the end was good,” Antonelli said. "But if I have to be realistic and honest, you know, today we didn't deserve to win. Lando deserved to win today."

Antonelli was second early on at the new Madring track in the Spanish capital, but pole-sitter Norris relinquished his lead after he wasn't able to pit when a virtual safety car was deployed. He had already passed the pit entrance and had to pit on the next lap in a move that dropped him a few positions.

"Lucky for the virtual safety car, feel a bit bad for Lando," Antonelli said on the radio after the race.

He had come from 19th place to win at the Italian GP last weekend.