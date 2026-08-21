Antonelli predicts an ''exciting'' return for F1 as rain falls ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

F1 returns from its mid-season break with a different sort of challenge for the drivers. Persistent rain fell Friday morning as the Dutch Grand Prix gets under way with only a single practice session before heading straight into qualifying for Saturday's sprint race.

It's set to be the first time the 2026 cars and their formidable electrical power have been tried in the rain as part of a race weekend, outside of a brief spell in January's preseason shakedown runs.

“I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be very exciting," said Kimi Antonelli, who heads into the second half of the season with a 50-point lead in his push to become F1's youngest-ever champion. "It's going be a big challenge for everyone because there's so much unknown in wet conditions, but it's a condition that I enjoy.”