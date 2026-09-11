Antonelli looks to keep momentum as F1 drivers face unknown challenges of Madrid track at Spanish GP

Exciting new track

The 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Madring track, the newest addition to the F1 calendar since Las Vegas' debut three years ago, combines high-speed zones, heavy-braking areas, changes of gradient, blind turns and high-load corners that should give drivers little margin for error. It mixes existing roads with purpose-built areas, and in most sections cars will run extremely close to the walls.

The heavily banked corner “La Monumental” is expected to be the highlight of the new track. It is nearly 550 meters (yards) in length and cars will spend about six second on it. There is up to 10 metres (yards) of height difference between its lower and upper sections.

“It seems a wild track to be fair. It's mental but excited to experience it. Going to be a real challenge and I think qualifying is going to be important,” said Russell, who hasn't won since the Austrian GP in June. “The level of everyone in F1 is exceptionally high. It's going to be a circuit where you need confidence. Very challenging, lots of high speed corners, aggressive curbs. Going to be an experience for sure. Just try and keep out of the wall and build up to it.”