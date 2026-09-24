Antonelli aims to stay on target for F1 title in Baku a year after Piastri's challenge crumbled

It looks as good as over, but Baku has sprung surprises before.

A year ago, that was where Oscar Piastri's title shot began to fall apart. The Australian was leading the standings when he almost stalled on the grid, dropped to last and crashed, all in the space of about a minute on the opening lap.

That kicked off a run of six races without a podium finish for Piastri, who had to watch the title race become a fight between eventual champion Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Antonelli — whose practice was hampered by car problems Thursday — is sounding cautious as he aims to become F1's youngest-ever champion.

“Until you cross that finish line, it's not over. It's like tennis, one point at a time, here one race at a time," he said. “The sooner it's over, the better it is. Still a long way and it's not going to be easy. It's going to be intense but I'm ready to give my best and to keep having fun.”

There are key differences this year. For one thing, Antonelli's lead is more than double the biggest advantage Piastri had last year. He's coming off back-to-back wins, not the team orders controversy which was dogging Piastri and Norris a year ago.

As for Piastri, he says it's “love-hate in some ways” as he returns to a venue where he won in 2024 and endured a nightmare 2025.

“I think probably my best race ever has been at this track and probably my worst race ever has been at this track, so always eventful,” Piastri said.