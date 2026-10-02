Antonelli aims to bounce back from ''worst'' weekend but faces a possible rainy F1 in Malaysia

The unusually named Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia takes Antonelli and his rivals to a track F1 last visited in 2017 when he was 11 in a race hurriedly added to the calendar because of the disruption caused by the Iran war.

With rain possible on all three days of on-track action, it could be the first real wet race since F1 shook up its regulations for the 2026 season, and the abrasive asphalt tends to chew up tires, too.

Antonelli seeks to put very disruptive' week behind him

Antonelli still has a dominant 66-point lead over teammate George Russell, but that was trimmed from 81 last week after his crash in qualifying made for damage limitation in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Antonelli scrambled from 16th on the grid to finish fifth, helped by plenty of incidents ahead of him, while Russell held off Max Verstappen for his first win in nearly three months.

“Last weekend was probably the worst weekend from me, from my side of the season,” Antonelli said.