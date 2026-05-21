Anti-Doping Act set to be amended; Ministry proposes five-year jail for suppliers of banned drugs

The proposed amendments have been uploaded on the Sports Ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public with the deadline for submission being June 18.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament after taking the feedback into consideration.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the proposed amendment states.

Mandaviya, who has long advocated for aggressive awareness campaigns to tackle the menace, said criminalising organised supply of banned drugs is a necessity.