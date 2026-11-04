Anshul Kamboj is tailor-made for such conditions: Shubman Gill

Kamboj used the overcast conditions on a bouncy wicket to a good effect returning 10-2-22-2 to help India bundle New Zealand out for a mere 185 here at the Eden Park.

India won the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

“Anshul is the kind of a bowler... I think he's tailor-made for these conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball, and good with the old ball,” Gill told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation.

“We felt when there's not much happening from the wicket, he can create that extra bounce and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch," he said.

Gill praised India’s bowling effort. Arshdeep Singh (4/70) Gurnoor Brar (3/44) tore through the Kiwis' batting unit. Gill also mentioned the spectacular one-handed catch by Virat Kohli and a splendid run-out made by Rohit Sharma.

“We were very good with the bowling and our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think changed the momentum of the game,” Gill said.

“It was really that partnership as even in India also those two batted really well. Overall, a very good team performance for us.”

Gill admitted frequent rain interruptions could hamper the momentum for the batters.

“It's never easy when you are set and then it rains and the wicket gets a little bit quick, it gets a little bit more nippy after the rain,” he said.

“We were just trying to play our normal cricket. The way we batted it made things a lot easier for us.”

Kamboj said he looked to stick to the basics.

“The key was just consistent length and line, not thinking about how the wicket is behaving, just the basic plan, bowling on right lines and right areas,” he said.

“The wobble seam ball was working very well, so I was using it again and again. (I have been) just working on lengths and good lines, and just looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen and just working on that.”

Kamboj said he did not specifically have to adjust his lengths given the bounce on the wicket.

"No, it doesn't matter, because I also get a good amount of bounce off the wicket. So, it's like it's only about the length at which I am bowling, just focusing on that,” he said.