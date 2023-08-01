Anritha stars in Frankworrell’s win

CHENNAI: Legspinner SK Anritha came up with a match-winning spell of five for 32 to help her team Frankworrell CC beat DRBCCC Hindu College by four wickets in the fourth division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

After bundling out Hindu College for a paltry score of 116, Frankworrell chased it down in 25.2 overs with M Praveen Kumar scoring 32. G Kabilan’s effort of three for 36 went in vain.

DRBCCC Hindu College 116 in 25.4 overs (R Karthick 46, E Hemanth Raj 28, SK Anritha 5/32) lost to Frankworrell CC 117/6 in 25.2 overs (M Praveen Kumar 32, G Kabilan 3/36)