Another women's cricket gold awaits superior India in final against Sri Lanka

Both the Indian women and men are certain to stand on the top of the podium again and only a very bad day in office can stop them from doing so.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side comes into the final on the back of two commanding wins over Japan and Bangladesh.

With a gold on Tuesday, India would extend their supremacy in the region after outplaying Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Sri Lanka have beaten India in the past but the gulf between India and the other Asian team has only increased in recent past.

A sublime 50-ball 82 from captain Chamari Athapaththu helped Sri Lanka got over the line in a challenging chase against Pakistan.