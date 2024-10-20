Another hockey player from Kovilpatti who dares to make it big

CHENNAI: The Hockey India League (HIL) is making a big comeback after seven years. This time, the excitement in the State is much bigger, with the introduction of a brand-new team representing the State — the Tamil Nadu Dragons.

For Tamil Nadu, Kovilpatti has long been a hub for producing hockey players. The latest product to come out of that factory is 21-year-old M Dhilipan, who is now living his dream after being acquired by the franchise for Rs 5 lakh.

"I'm really happy. The return of the league is a boon for hockey players across the country," Dhilipan told DT Next.

Dhilipan’s journey with the stick in hand began at a very young age when he was introduced to the sport by his father, whom he lost in November 2023. Watching his father play for local clubs sparked his passion.

Dhilipan took up hockey in sixth grade and later moved to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hostel in Tirunelveli, where he started training under longtime SDAT coach Amarnath R.

Along the way, taking part in Khelo India University Games and the Senior Nationals last year gave the advanced midfielder valuable exposure and significantly improved his game.

"I usually struggle with communication when traveling to northern India for tournaments. But the exposure at University Games and Senior Nationals helped me learn and improve my game," he added.

Currently playing in the Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar, Dhilipan is excited to return and join the Senior Nationals - Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT) camp that is starting on Monday. The event is returning to Chennai for the second consecutive year and will be held from November 4 to 15 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore.

"This will be my second time playing for HUT. We won the bronze medal last time, and we're aiming to improve and win the trophy this year," he said.

It is shaping up to be a busy yearend for Dhilipan, who will join the Tamil Nadu Dragons's pre-season camp in December, likely to be held in Chennai.

"I want to perform well in the HIL, which will hopefully help me make it to the India team. That's my ultimate goal," he added.