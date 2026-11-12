Another day, another head hunt at Manchester United ft. Carrick

Pochettino, who has previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, took charge of the United States national team in October 2024 and led it to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup. However, his English trophy cabinet still remains empty. He finished as a runner-up in the EFL Cup with Chelsea in the 2023-24 season and guided Tottenham to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool. He did, however, win Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

With the Argentine once again firmly in the frame, the question is where does this potential appointment stand among United’s decisions over the past decade? Unlike previous high-profile appointments like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, he has no previous association with the club nor does he bring the same kind of pedigree of winning major trophies.

Yet, his work at Tottenham, where he built a competitive side capable of challenging for honours, makes him an intriguing candidate.

United are 18th and staring at a crisis that goes well beyond the men on the touchline. Pochettino might finally get his long-awaited opportunity at Old Trafford, but the bigger question is whether he can succeed where so many before him have failed. A decade after first entering United's managerial conversation, the Argentine could finally get his call. But whether he is the answer, only time will tell.