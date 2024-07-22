Annamalai slams DMK govt over arrest of Hindu Munnani cadre

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the state government over police action against Hindu Munnani members in the state.

On Sunday, scores of Hindu Munnani cadres along with the party’s state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam were detained by the police in various places of the state for staging a protest against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department and the DMK government. They had demanded that temples in the state be taken away from the department's control.

Slamming the Stalin-led DMK government, Annamalai said, "We, the BJP, strongly condemn the arrest of Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam and 900 cadres of Hindu Munnani for staging a protest against the HR&CE fepartment and the DMK government.

"The ruling DMK, which has been engaged in anti-Hindu religious activities, cancelled permission given to the Hindu Munnani in the middle of the night, when it had already obtained permission for staging protests," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Terming the police action as 'fascist', the former IPS officer urged the DMK government to stop behaving in a discriminatory manner against the Hindu Munnani workers.