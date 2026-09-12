Ann Jennifer scripts fine win in MRF National Racing Challenge

In the process, Sarthak led a podium sweep for Petronas TVS Racing team as Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave finished second. Another impressive performance came from 16-year-old Kabilesh (RACR Castrol Power1), son of former multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan, who won the Super Stock 301-400cc Open race in a dominant fashion to round off the day’s programme.

Meanwhile, former National women’s champion from Chennai Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) also scripted a fairytale victory in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate race which she started last on the grid after failing to set a time during qualifying this morning, following a crash.