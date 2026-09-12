Ann Jennifer scripts fine win in MRF National Racing Challenge

CHENNAI: Shrugging off lack of sleep and jet-lag following an overnight journey from Spain to Chennai, 19-year-old Sarthak Chavan from Pune still found reserves of energy and determination to win the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open race in the second round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 2W, 2026 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.
In the process, Sarthak led a podium sweep for Petronas TVS Racing team as Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave finished second. Another impressive performance came from 16-year-old Kabilesh (RACR Castrol Power1), son of former multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan, who won the Super Stock 301-400cc Open race in a dominant fashion to round off the day’s programme.
Meanwhile, former National women’s champion from Chennai Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) also scripted a fairytale victory in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate race which she started last on the grid after failing to set a time during qualifying this morning, following a crash.
Results
Super Sport 301-400cc Open: Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing), 11mins, 03.311secs; Rakshith Dave (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing), 11:03.506; Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, Petronas TVS Racing), 11:06.187
Super Stock 301-400cc Open: Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1) 11:38.273; Kamal Navas (Chennai, Rockers Racing), 11:41.065; Seshadri (Bengaluru, Motul Gusto Racing), 11:41.153
Super Stock 165cc Intermediate: Ann Jennifer AS (Chennai, Motul Sparks Racing), 12:46.048; D Annish Samson (Bengaluru, Motul Sparks Racing), 12:53.234; Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing), 12:55.971