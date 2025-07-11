Anisimova stuns Sabalenka to reach maiden final

LONDON: A little more than two years ago, Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis because of burnout. A year ago, working her way back into the game, the American tried to qualify for Wimbledon but lost and was unable to participate in the main bracket at the All England Club.

Look at Anisimova now: She’s a Grand Slam finalist for the first time after upsetting No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a compelling contest at a steamy Centre Court on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was playing in her second major semifinal after losing at that stage at the 2019 French Open at age 17.

“This doesn’t feel real right now,” Anisimova said after ending the 2-hour, 36-minute contest with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. “I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out.”

In May 2023, Anisimova took time off from the tour, saying she had been “struggling with my mental health” for nearly a year.

Now 23, she is playing as well as ever, her crisp groundstrokes, particularly on the backhand side, as strong and smooth as anyone’s. She is guaranteed to break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time next week, no matter what happens in the title match.

“To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you,” Anisimova said with a laugh. “So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It’s been such a privilege to compete here, and to be in the final is just indescribable, honestly.”

For Sabalenka, who replaced Swiatek at No. 1 in October, this defeat prevented her from becoming the first woman to reach four consecutive Grand Slam finals since Serena Williams won four major trophies in a row a decade ago.

Sabalenka missed Wimbledon last year because of an injured shoulder, then won the US Open in September for her third Slam title.

She was the runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January, and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June, when Sabalenka’s post-match comments drew criticism and led her to apologize both private to Gauff and publicly.

Sabalenka and Gauff smoothed things over before the start of play at the All England Club, dancing together and posting videos on social media.

Anisimova improved to 6-3 against Sabalenka and was every bit the equal of the 27-year-old Belarusian as two of the hardest hitters in the game traded booming shots and loud yells throughout.