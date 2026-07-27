Andrea Pirlo won't be named Italy coach due to sponsorship deal with a Russian betting firm

Pirlo himself confirmed that he was out in an Instagram post Monday, saying he “heard last night that I'm no longer the candidate for the Italy national team job.”

Several Italian politicians had raised concerns about Pirlo's contract to be an ambassador for Fonbet, saying the national team coach should not have conflicting views on Italy's support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Pirlo, who had been prepared to leave his current job as coach of Dubai United, was an unpopular choice after unsuccessful stints coaching Juventus and Sampdoria.

Pirlo said the Fonbet deal was linked to his job in the United Arab Emirates and is “exclusively for commercial and sports” purposes.

“Attributing a political significance to that collaboration means attributing beliefs to me that I have never expressed and don't belong to me,” Pirlo added.