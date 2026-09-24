Anantjeet-Parinaaz clinch historic skeet mixed-team bronze for India

The bronze completed a remarkable three-medal burst for Indian skeet in just two days, an unprecedented haul for a discipline that has long lived in the shadow of trap and double trap.

It also brought some much-needed cheer to the shooting contingent on a day when the pistol campaign stumbled again, with the men's 10m air pistol team failing to put a single shooter into the final and returning empty-handed.

For Anantjeet and Parinaaz, there was more to the medal than its colour. Anantjeet, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan had taken the men's team bronze on Wednesday before Parinaaz, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan added the women's team bronze later that day.

Twenty-four hours on, Anantjeet and Parinaaz were back at the range, this time combining to ensure that all three skeet events produced medals for India.