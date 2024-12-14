Anand’s unbeaten ton guides Sunny CC to victory

CHENNAI: Skipper M Anand’s unbeaten 107 (92b, 10x4, 6x6) helped Sunny CC beat V-90 CC by six wickets in the first division of the TNCA KKDCA league. Set to chase 245, Sunny CC got there with close to 10 overs remaining. Anand found an able ally in I Selvin Sam who remained not out on 73 as the duo put on 185 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket in 160 balls.

Brief scores of TNCA-KKDCA Ist Division League: Packercolts CC 216 in 39.4 overs (UV Anandhu 40, Kresh Abya Samuel 52, Arun V Karol 49, BS Sherjin Babi 6/60) bt Bharath CC 121 in 19.3 overs (AT Aswin Raj Christus 3/36); V-90 CC 244 for 9 in 45 overs (S Arin 95) lost to Sunny CC 245/4 in 35.2 overs (M Anand 107*, I Selvin Sam 73*); Young CC 181 in 42.3 overs (RA Akshai 45, R Nishanth 42, Stalin Mani 4/26) lost to Marthandam CC 185/6 in 39.3 overs (S Moses Samraj 41, C Murali 36, MR Manu 32)

Brief scores of TNCA-KKDCA 2nd Division League: Vantage CC 82 in 20.3 overs (Vishnu Nathan 4/7) lost to Kumari CC 83/6 in 19.5 overs (MI Selvakumar 3/22); Cosmos CC 161/7 in 30 overs (VS Visakh 48, M Ramu 46, Sudheesh 42) lost to Sunnycolts CC 162/5 in 26.4 overs (N Alex Selvakumar 55, RK Jayachandru 35, S Gokul Dharan 31*); Sunshine CC 139 in 28.5 overs (IS Parry Jaison Raj 33, V Akash Praveen 34, T Bharath 4/35) lost to Kings CC 143/3 in 20.5 overs (C Arun 44, A Chrispin 52*)