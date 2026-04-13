Anand stars in Tigers B win

Batting first, Tigers B scored 242 for eight in the allotted 45 overs. R Santhosh top-scored with an unbeaten 72, while S Tamil Selvan remained not out on 43. Salem Kings' P Manivannan was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 32. In reply, Salem Kings was bowled out for 166 in 31.2 overs with C Sathish Kumar scoring 36. Salem’s batting crumbled in the face of sustained pressure applied by Anand who ran rings around its hapless batters.