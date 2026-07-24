Anand becomes FIDE interim president as Russian incumbent included in EU sanctions list

Dvorkovich, who hails from Russia, has decided to challenge EU's decision "by all means". The EU action could lead freezing of his accounts and travel bans. Anand has been the Deputy President of FIDE since 2022.

"The FIDE Council accepts and ratifies the decision of Mr Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his rights, duties and prerogatives as President of the FIDE," the world body said in a statement.

"In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Mr Anand Viswanathan, Deputy President of FIDE, shall act as Interim President as long as Mr Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force," it added.

In his statement, Dvorkovich said the EU's decision was unfair.

"Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail.