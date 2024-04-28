Anahat wins PSA Hamdard Squashters

NEW DELHI: Suraj Kumar Chand, Anahat Singh emerge victorious in PSA Hamdard Squashters in New Delhi

India’s Suraj Kumar Chand and his precociously-talented compatriot Anahat Singh emerged as champions in the Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam, a USD 3000 PSA squash event in New Delhi on Saturday.

Second-seeded Chand edged out Sri Lankan top seed Ravindu Laksiri 3-2 (11-13, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3) in the men’s final, while top-seeded Anahat brushed aside Korean eighth-seed Hwayeong Eum in straight games 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 in the women’s title round.

It was world No 179 Chand’s maiden PSA title and world No 118 Anahat’s second PSA crown.

Velavan in semis of Paris PSA Tour

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stormed into the semi-final of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event, in Paris with a straight-games victory over Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic

Top seed Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals on Friday to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong’s Andes Ling.

Elsewhere, fourth seed Akanksha Salunkhe lost to fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine 7-11, 7-11, 8-11 in 29 minutes in the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.