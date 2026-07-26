Anahat stands tall to end Egypt’s 13-year streak

The world No 20 Anahat beat Ruqayya Salem from Egypt 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Junior Squash Championship on Saturday, to end a 13-year streak, and become the first Indian to be crowned champion.

"It means the world. I still feel like I'm dreaming," Anahat said after her title win.

The triumph is even more special as this was her last year on the junior circuit. "This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world," Anahat added.

Her success isn’t new for Cryus Poncha, secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, who hailed it as a ‘historic moment’ for the sport.

“It is an amazing achievement, Egypt has been a dominant force across gender and age categories. It has been her dream for a decade, and she achieved it in her last try. India has been put firmly on the world map, with that individual title,” he told DT Next.

“We have won doubles in the past, we even won the World Team title but winning an individual is a special first.”