Anahat Singh says winning World Junior Squash Championship means the world to her

The world No. 20 Anahat beat Ruqayya Salem from Egypt 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final of the World Junior Squash Championship on Saturday.

“It means the world. I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Anahat said after her title win.

“I’ve been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I’ve always said, if anyone’s asked, ‘This tournament’s a curse,’ and I’ve never been able to play well in the event,” the 18-year-old Delhi girl said.

The triumph is even more special as this was her last year on the junior circuit.

“This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world,” Anahat added.

Anahat said she wanted to enjoy the experience of playing in the tournament’s final. “I knew if I’m stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines well… I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final,” she said.