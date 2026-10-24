Anahat Singh crashes out in semifinals of Silicon Valley squash

REDWOOD CITY (USA): India's Anahat Singh crashed out in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley squash tournament after losing to the world No. 4 Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.
The world No. 15 and reigning world junior champion, Anahat went down 11-5 6-11 4-11 7-11 for her third defeat to the Malaysian opponent in as many meetings.
Anahat had earlier defeated Egypt's world No. 3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini while making it to the final four.
"Anahat is very talented and so dangerous," said Sivasangari, who had defeated Anahat 3-0 in the final of the women's singles at the Asian Games.
"She’s definitely amongst the top girls now, and she's still so young. Coming into today's match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I'm glad with the way I finished it," she added.