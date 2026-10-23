Anahat enters maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal at Silicon Valley squash

A day after taking out Egyptian world No.3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old world No.15 Anahat beat world No.14 Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals.

"I've never played her before, and I didn't know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour," Anahat said of Hany after fighting back to win from 1-2 down.

"Especially after winning yesterday (against ElSherbini), I know that If I'm playing well I had a chance against whoever I played. I wanted to come in with that mindset," added the reigning world junior champion.

Anahat next plays Malaysian world No.4 and reigning Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam. The Indian had lost to her in the Asiad finals to settle for silver and would be hoping to extract revenge in the semifinals here.