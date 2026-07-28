An ailing father's note: How Saransh Jain became a fighter

Every time he called home and asked for his father, his mother or elder brother would tell him that Subodh Jain -- also his first and only coach -- was "busy" and couldn't speak.

When Saransh returned, the truth hit him with devastating force. His father had been diagnosed with oral cancer.

"My mouth was badly swollen after surgery and I couldn't speak. The moment Saransh saw me, he broke down," recalled Subodh, now 61.