Amol frontrunner for India women’s team head coach post

NEW DELHI: Domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar is set to become the India women’s team head coach after impressing the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) the most during the interviews of the short-listed candidates in Mumbai on Monday. The CAC, comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik, found Amol’s 90-minute presentation the most impressive. The others who were interviewed were former Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe, who had served as India head coach before resigning in 2018. The development comes days before the commencement of India’s tour of Bangladesh. “The CAC was most impressed with Amol’s presentation; he was very clear with his plans for the women’s team. The other presentations too were good, but his was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job,” a source told PTI.