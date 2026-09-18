AMM Foundation joins hands with AIFF to strengthen grassroots football

CHENNAI: AMM Foundation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) to strengthen grassroots football development and create a structured pathway for young and talented footballers across Tamil Nadu and the rest of India.
The partnership aims to provide greater opportunities for children to participate in organised football at a grassroot level while establishing an organized framework for grassroots competitions, Talent Identification (Talent ID), player development and progression.
As part of the collaboration, AMM Foundation will support AIFF to facilitate the operation of grassroots tournaments, providing young players with regular opportunities to compete, develop and showcase their abilities in a structured football environment.
As part of the MoU, AIFF will also conduct a Talent Identification Workshop for scouts associated with the AMM Foundation in Chennai.
The workshop will focus on developing the knowledge and skills of scouts in player identification, evaluation and monitoring, while introducing them to AIFF's Talent Identification methodology and pathway framework.
“Our focus in recent years has been on youth, and that has resulted in three of our youth teams in both boys and girls qualifying for the Asian Cup after 20 years. The initiative with AMMF will contribute to strengthening the local scouting ecosystem by developing the capacity of scouts and creating a more consistent and structured approach to identifying talented players at the grassroots leve,” AIFF Deputy General M Satyanarayan said.
The AIFF-AMM Foundation partnership represents a shared commitment to developing football at the grassroots, expanding access to organised football and creating clear pathways for talented young players to progress towards higher levels of the game.
“With the recent extension of our partnership with Borussia Dortmund, and now this special co-operation with AIFF, it only further strengthens our ambition to keep using Football as a vehicle for social change. Along with the AIFF, we are very excited to grow our grassroots program and impact more lives in the near future,” Veeru Murugappan, Head of Sport, AMM Foundation said.