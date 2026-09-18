AMM Foundation joins hands with AIFF to strengthen grassroots football

The partnership aims to provide greater opportunities for children to participate in organised football at a grassroot level while establishing an organized framework for grassroots competitions, Talent Identification (Talent ID), player development and progression.

As part of the collaboration, AMM Foundation will support AIFF to facilitate the operation of grassroots tournaments, providing young players with regular opportunities to compete, develop and showcase their abilities in a structured football environment.

As part of the MoU, AIFF will also conduct a Talent Identification Workshop for scouts associated with the AMM Foundation in Chennai.