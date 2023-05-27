AMM Foundation, Dortmund sign deal

CHENNAI: The AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Murugappa Group, and German football powerhouse Borussia Dortmund (BVB) on Friday announced a partnership starting in July.

Through the partnership, the AMM Foundation will become Dortmund’s youth development partner in India. The foundation will benefit from BVB’s expertise and know-how in the areas of academy and youth football, grassroots to player development, coaches’ training, organisational planning and long-term infrastructure development.

“At MYFA (Murugappa Youth Football Academy) and the AMM Foundation, our endeavour has always been to use sport as a vehicle for social change and social inclusion. In BVB, we find a like-minded partner which resonates with that goal,” said AMM Foundation board of trustees member MM Murugappan.

On his part, BVB Asia Pacific managing director Suresh Letchmanan said: “We share a common vision of using sport, particularly football, as a catalyst for positive change in society. By joining forces with the AMM Foundation and the MYFA, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India.”

The AMM Foundation has been running the MYFA since 2015 across Chennai to impart values to youth. Before formalising the partnership, a team from BVB had visited the MYFA in February for a three-day preliminary camp.