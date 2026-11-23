CHENNAI: Put yourself into the shoes of B Sachin. In the middle of your debut Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, a member of Tamil Nadu’s senior selection committee questions you and tells the media, “I think Sachin has been given enough opportunities”.
How would you feel? Irritated, agitated, or extremely angry? Except the 23-year-old felt none of that, and instead let his bat do the talking. The youngster, who amassed over 400 runs in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League, showed his mettle with a stroke-filled 83 against Bihar on Sunday, where he struck at 202.43.
It wasn’t his first fifty either, after he put on a batting masterclass in Tamil Nadu’s five-run loss against Punjab on Friday (November 20), where his wicket triggered a stunning collapse that saw the team get knocked out of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
“I don't usually think about external factors,” Sachin told DT Next, playing down all the negativity around him.
“I just want to try and stick to my process. Whatever is in my control, I think a lot about that, not the external factors. So it's simple for me to just stay in the present moment,” he added.
Despite being known as a prolific run accumulator, as evidenced by his strike rate of 160.9 in TNPL 2026, the left-hander has made it a conscious decision to shed that tag, and has worked hard on his power-hitting abilities, which were on display against Bihar.
“I have worked very hard towards T20 cricket—whether it's power hitting or thinking deeply about how to evolve my game to be even better at this level of cricket. So, I am really happy that I am doing this really well,” he added.
While Sachin's ability to accumulate runs has never been in question, finding the right tempo in T20 cricket has been a work in progress. Until the first three games of the ongoing SMAT campaign, the left-hander was employed at one down for the state, where his scores were 33, 29 and 27. But more importantly, his strike rate in those games (97.05 vs Railways, 126.08 vs J&K and 96.42 vs Haryana) was underwhelming.
It was then decided that the left-hander would open in the fourth game, which has worked well for the 23-year-old – a natural opener.
"After the third game, the coach and I had conversations, so he told me that I'm going to open in the fourth game. It isn’t new for me; I have been an opener. I’m good at adapting, and whatever the team requires, I will be ready to do.”
During his 86-run opening-wicket partnership with Amit Sathvik, Sachin played a second fiddle to the swashbuckling opener but turned his game up a notch after the right-hander was dismissed, smashing 33 runs off 13 deliveries after he reached his half-century.
“I just wanted to play with intent. I always focus on how I can stick to my process and what I can do better. So, I feel like that has been paying off as a reward over the last two games.” The 23-year-old was named as the Player of the Match, his first for the state in the shortest format.
“I used to manifest a lot for this moment, and I'm feeling grateful. God is always kind and has blessed me with a lot of success."
However, Tamil Nadu is already knocked out of the ongoing SMAT campaign, and the only thing that is left to play for is pride. It takes on Delhi next in the tournament on Tuesday (November 24), with a final game on Thursday (November 26) against Saurashtra.
"We are still playing for our pride. When we wear this Tamil Nadu jersey, there is a sense of respect—it's a special moment for everyone. So, we are just focusing on how we can make that even better in the next two games, and how we can perform at our best.”
And definitely,
someone no one will come in place of Sachin.