While Sachin's ability to accumulate runs has never been in question, finding the right tempo in T20 cricket has been a work in progress. Until the first three games of the ongoing SMAT campaign, the left-hander was employed at one down for the state, where his scores were 33, 29 and 27. But more importantly, his strike rate in those games (97.05 vs Railways, 126.08 vs J&K and 96.42 vs Haryana) was underwhelming.

It was then decided that the left-hander would open in the fourth game, which has worked well for the 23-year-old – a natural opener.

"After the third game, the coach and I had conversations, so he told me that I'm going to open in the fourth game. It isn’t new for me; I have been an opener. I’m good at adapting, and whatever the team requires, I will be ready to do.”

During his 86-run opening-wicket partnership with Amit Sathvik, Sachin played a second fiddle to the swashbuckling opener but turned his game up a notch after the right-hander was dismissed, smashing 33 runs off 13 deliveries after he reached his half-century.

“I just wanted to play with intent. I always focus on how I can stick to my process and what I can do better. So, I feel like that has been paying off as a reward over the last two games.” The 23-year-old was named as the Player of the Match, his first for the state in the shortest format.