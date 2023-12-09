American Stolz wins men's 1,000m at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

WARSAW: American world champion Jordan Stolz claimed the men's 1,000m title at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

Stolz crossed the line in one minute and 8.64 seconds, followed by Japan's Ryota Kojima with a result of 1:09.73 and Hein Otterspeer from the Netherlands in 1:09.80, reports Xinhua.

China's Ning Zhongyan clocked 1:09.90 to finish fourth. The 24-year-old earned 43 points in the general classification.

Norway's Ragne Wiklund turned out to be unbeatable in the women's 3,000m, finishing the race 0.34 seconds ahead of the closest challenger Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands. Groenewoud's compatriot Irene Schouten took the bronze in 4:07.74. China's Han Mei was in ninth position (4:12.77), and Yang Binyu finished 12th (4:16.10).

South Korean Kim Min-sun grabbed the gold medal in the women's 500m race with a time of 37.82 seconds, followed by the Netherlands' Femke Kok and Poland's Andzelika Wojcik.

Italy's Andrea Giovannini added 60 points in the general standings by winning the men's mass start.

The ISU Speed Skating World Cup at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszow Mazowiecki is scheduled for December 8-10.