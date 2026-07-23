American GM Hans Niemann wants ‘chess to be more like tennis’

Niemann couldn't affect the standings much on the last day, with his draw taking him one clear point ahead of D Gukesh, who finished the home masters in the last place. However, Niemann wanted a unique change to the sport: one format.

“The best game to compare chess would be to tennis,” Niemann told select journalists at the event.

“...in the sense there’s just one universal format. Sometimes, it is two sets or three but largely, it is the same format. We need something similar in chess, a singular format at top-level—not just for fairness but also for comfort.”