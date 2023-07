Ambrish double ton powers Don Bosco to win

CHENNAI: RS Ambrish (223 off 161 balls, 31 fours, 3 sixes) smashed a double century as Don Bosco (Egmore) recorded a 224-run victory over PSBB (KK Nagar) in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match here on Wednesday.

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 164 in 48.5 overs (R Aravinth 30, lR Nithwin 33, R Shri Harish 3/12, R Vishal 3/14) bt PSBB Millennium 108 in 32.2 overs (S Varun 37, NS Priyadharshan 4/4). Don Bosco (Egmore) 383/8 in 50 overs (RI Eingstein 27, RS Ambrish 223, V Harshid 31, R Veera 61*, Aadhavan Sridharan 4/65) bt PSBB (KK Nagar) 159 in 33.2 overs (Nakul Sankar 47, Akshay Parameswaran 30).

Govt HSS (Pudur) 197 in 48.3 overs (Barath 53, S Judian Benhur 79, G Rajaguhan 3/38) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 124 in 41.3 overs (B Srinath 56, Yashraj Suresh 4/34). Ramachandraa Public School 250 in 48.2 overs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 116, Samith Jaishankar 33, S Saatvik 36, A Rithan Kumar 4/60, Issac Joyson 4/44) bt Grace Matric 72 in 23.4 overs (RB Venkatprasath 32, K Veneshvarshan 4/5).

Jeppiar MHSS 196 in 43.3 overs (S Sarvajit Raagav 29, G Dominic Kishore 38, A Pranav 38, LR Nithwin 5/35) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 94 in 27 overs (Priyadharshan 29, B Srinath 30, G Dominic Kishore 3/5, M Mohana Prasath 3/10). (started as 45-overs-per-team contest, Sri Jayendra had a revised target of 163 in 31 overs). Ebenezer MHSS 139 in 37.5 overs (Tamilselvan 40, AS Aswin Adhav 27*, K Yoga Ashwanth 4/28, Rithan 3/33) lost to Grace Matric 140/2 in 33 overs (Durai 39, P Gnana Vishal 48*, RB Venkatprasath 42*) (reduced to 47 overs per team)