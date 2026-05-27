Ambattur crowned champions

CHENNAI: Standard Ambattur CC was crowned the champions of Gopu Memorial Thiruvallur DCA Champion of Champions T20 Knockout Tournament, when it beat Seshadhri MCC by 72 runs in the final here on Tuesday.
R Vivek starred with the bat for the champions, scoring an unbeaten 61, with Kiran Karthikeyan contributing with 56 to take it to 206/6 in 20 overs.
In response, however, Seshadhri MCC could only get itself to 134/7, with Parinay Jain top-scoring with a 37 no.
BRIEF SCORES: Standard Ambattur CC 206/6 in 20 overs (Vivek 61 no, Kiran Karthikeyan 56) beats Seshadhri MCC 134/7 in 20 overs (Parinay Jain 37 no, Delwyn 30) by 72 runs