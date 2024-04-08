Ambattur CC beats SRIHER by 6 wickets

CHENNAI: Ambattur CC earned a six-wicket win over SRIHER RC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League. After restricting SRIHER to 119, Ambattur reached its target in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Ambattur’s V Yuvaraj (3/23), SG Karneeswaran (3/44) and D Sushil Rhaj (3/18) starred with the ball sharing nine wickets between them.

In the Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy, Ashok Leyland Ennore defeated Wheels India Ltd by six wickets. Set to chase 140, Ashok Leyland got there in 28.3 overs with Rupendra Singh unbeaten on 49, while M Ganesh scored 41.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: SRIHER RC 119 in 39.2 overs (S Sourav 43, S Rishi Silora 29*, V Yuvaraj 3/23, SG Karneeswaran 3/44, D Sushil Rhaj 3/18) lost to Ambattur CC 120/4 in 19.3 overs (SL Lawrence Nova 27*, RT Haani Zia 27, R Sathish Kumar 25)

IV DIVISION: DRBCCC Hindu College 129 in 26.4 overs (KJ Dinesh Kumar 53, T Kapil 31, TE Sripathy 4/30, K Saravanan 3/21) lost to SRF RC 133/4 in 22.4 overs (B Sumanth Kumar 32, TE Sripathy 25, A Saravanan 28*, John Stephen Francis 28*)

19TH LUCAS TVS THIRUVALLUR DCA TROPHY: Group A Wheels India Ltd 139 in 26 overs (R Gowtham 52, D Krishna Kumar 4/65) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 144/4 in 28.3 overs (Rupendra Singh 49*, M Ganesh 41)