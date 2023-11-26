Ambati Rayudu blames pitch for India's loss in CWC 2023 final

NEW DELHI: Days after India conceded a heartbreaking six-wicket loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former 'Men in Blue' batter Ambati Rayudu blamed the conditions for the loss. While speaking to BeerBicep's YouTube channel, Rayudu asked whose idea was it to make a slow pitch in the final. He added that a normal surface would have been more interesting since Tea, India was stronger than the Aussies.

"Even the wicket was very, very slow and lethargic for a final. I don't know whose idea it was. I think even a normal surface would have done because we were way stronger than the Australian side. We didn't have to do all that in the final. It was just supposed to be a good cricketing wicket, which, unfortunately, it wasn't," Rayudu said.

The former Chennai Super Kings player added that people thought they made it easier for India by preparing a slow pitch. He then said that Rohit Sharma's side got stuck due to the slow wicket in Ahmedabad.

"Somehow, people think that they are helping the Indian side by preparing a wicket like that. We got stuck on a wicket that was so slow. I don't think that should happen. It should be a good cricketing wicket. We have the skill and strength in our side to beat any side. The pitch remaining the same throughout 100 overs is an ideal scenario in a limited-overs game. The toss shouldn't matter that much," he added. He further added that if someone made such a pitch on purpose then it was stupidity.

"I don't know if somebody has thought about it or done it on purpose. If they had done it on purpose, it's stupidity. But I don't think they would have done it," he added. Coming to the match, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54).

India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.