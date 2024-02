Aman, Mandar slam tons for Vidarbha

CHENNAI: Vidarbha reached 332 for five at stumps against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the quarter-finals of the Col CK Nayudu men’s U-23 Trophy at VCA Kalamna, Nagpur on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade scored an unbeaten 140 (257b, 15x4, 3x6), while skipper Mandar Mahale scored 117 (187b, 12x4, 3x6) as the duo added 252 runs for the fourth wicket in 65.3 overs. TN’s right-arm medium pacer G Govinth was impressive taking three wickets for 49 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 332/5 in 90 overs (Aman Mokhade 140 batting, Mandar Mahale 117, Jagjot Sasan 33, G Govinth 3/49) vs Tamil Nadu