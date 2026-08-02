Always special playing in TNPL: Natarajan

"Playing in the TNPL is always special to me,” Natarajan said.



The left-arm pacer will be part of the tenth edition of the league, representing the Tiruppur Tamizhans, after being retained for Rs 7.50 lakhs.



“I've said it many times. It's because of the TNPL that I got the opportunity to play in the IPL. A massive thanks to the TNCA for this initiative. It has created a wonderful platform for youngsters, especially those from small towns and villages, to showcase their talent. Returning to play here after the IPL brings me immense happiness," the left-arm pacer further added.



Looking ahead to the new campaign, the left-arm pacer said the defending champions would continue to follow the philosophy that brought them success last season.



"Even last year, we never focused only on winning the trophy. We approached the tournament one match at a time and that mindset remains the same. Our focus is on the process, starting well in the first game and building momentum from there. Of course, every team wants to win the title and we'd love to defend our title, but we're taking it one step at a time,” he concluded.



IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will kick-off the tenth edition against Dindigul Dragons on Tuesday.