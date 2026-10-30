All too easy for Chennai’s Ann Jennifer in Super Stock 165 CC qualification

CHENNAI: Local girl Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) qualified for pole position in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate class with a late burst to launch his campaign in the third round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 2W 2026 in style at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.
Veteran Mathana Kumar, returning to racing after a lengthy layoff, took P1 in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open category. Pune’s Sarthak Chavan marked his 20th birthday today by qualifying for pole position with a record lap in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class. Sarthak, who heads the points table following three wins in four starts, clocked a blistering flying lap of 01 minute, 47.251 seconds which bettered the previous best of 01:47.291 set earlier today in free practice by his Petronas TVS Racing team-mate Chiranth Vishwanath.
In the process, Sarthak led a 1-2 for his team as veteran KY Ahmed was placed second ahead of Thiruvallur’s Mohamed Mikail (Madrabbit Racing). Chiranth, following a penalty for an infringement during qualifying session, will start Saturday’s Race-1 from eighth on the grid. Kavicholaiarasan from Trichy (Speed Up Racing) topped the qualifying session in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) class.
The results (Qualifying – top 3 best time):
Super Stock 165cc Intermediate: Ann Jennifer AS (Chennai, Motul Sparks Racing) (02:04.928); Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing) (02:05.064); Faruk Ali Sohtun (East Khasi, Motul Spark Racing) (02:06.978)
Super Sport 301-400cc Open: Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing) (01min, 47.251sec); KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (01:49.252); Mohamed Mikail (Thiruvallur, MadRabbit Racing) (01:49.341)
Super Stock 301-400cc Open: Mathana Kumar S (Chennai, Team Rockers Racing) (01:53.691); Senthil Kumar (Coimbatore, Team Rockers Racing) (01:53.817); P Sri Harsha (Hyderabad, Motul Gusto Racing) (01:54.199)