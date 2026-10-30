All too easy for Chennai’s Ann Jennifer in Super Stock 165 CC qualification

Veteran Mathana Kumar, returning to racing after a lengthy layoff, took P1 in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open category. Pune’s Sarthak Chavan marked his 20th birthday today by qualifying for pole position with a record lap in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class. Sarthak, who heads the points table following three wins in four starts, clocked a blistering flying lap of 01 minute, 47.251 seconds which bettered the previous best of 01:47.291 set earlier today in free practice by his Petronas TVS Racing team-mate Chiranth Vishwanath.