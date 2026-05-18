All to play for both CSK, SRH

CHENNAI: Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings faces Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win clash for the hosts in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.
In terms of all derbies in the Indian Premier League, the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is a pretty unique one. Just a road separates these two corporate juggernauts in the upscale MRC Nagar in Chennai. On one side is the India Cements office, and at the other end of the road is Sun TV Network, the owners of SRH.
However, on the field, there isn’t a lot of cold blood between these sides. Till now because the clash on Monday could very well change everything in the IPL 2026 playoff race. A loss at home for CSK could all but rule them out of the reckoning for a spot in the final four, a spot that was viewed as a dream three games into the tournament.
CSK’s season has seen quite a turnaround, mainly piggybacking on the form of Sanju Samson, the emergence of Kartik Sharma and the bowling unit coming to the fore cohesively. When they have failed, like they did against Lucknow Super Giants, their bowling has been heavily exposed, underlining the lack of a measured head. They will, however, want to put that aside against SRH, who are freshly coming off a rough contest.
Riding on a high, SRH were five games unbeaten, and briefly on top of the points table. But then inconsistency with the bat has plagued them as they succumbed to just 86 all-out in their previous contest against
Gujarat Titans. Not too long after they suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. They have beaten CSK earlier in the season, and will come into the must-win contest with that lingering feeling.
The unknown, however, remains the conditions at Chepauk, swaying both sides to bowlers and batters. On multiple occasions, CSK have been guilty of reading the conditions wrong. So, what will it be this time around?