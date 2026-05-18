All to play for both CSK, SRH

In terms of all derbies in the Indian Premier League, the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is a pretty unique one. Just a road separates these two corporate juggernauts in the upscale MRC Nagar in Chennai. On one side is the India Cements office, and at the other end of the road is Sun TV Network, the owners of SRH.

However, on the field, there isn’t a lot of cold blood between these sides. Till now because the clash on Monday could very well change everything in the IPL 2026 playoff race. A loss at home for CSK could all but rule them out of the reckoning for a spot in the final four, a spot that was viewed as a dream three games into the tournament.