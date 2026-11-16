All smiles for Ronaldinho as Brazil great returns to club football with 3rd-tier Ravenna at age 46

The 46-year-old Ronaldinho received a warm welcome at Stadio Bruno Benelli for a local derby against Forlì, which his side won 2-0. He was involved in the buildup for right back Giulio Donati's first-half goal and celebrated enthusiastically with the scorer and his teammates.

Ronaldinho wore the No. 10 jersey and, while the trademark acceleration has faded with age and gray hairs have sprouted, he looked comfortable linking up play with his assured touch or whipping in crosses.

Ronaldinho signed for the Serie C team in a surprise move in June and it was his first appearance at club level since 2015 for Rio-based side Fluminense.

Ronaldinho was replaced at halftime, with the score 1-0.

Ravenna is seeking promotion from its group in Serie C, which is geographically split into three sets. The club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.