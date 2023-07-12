All set for TNPL final between Kovai and Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will face off in the grand final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Wednesday at India Cements Ltd. Cricket Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli.

On Monday Nellai Royal Kings defeated Dindigul Dragons in a last-ball thriller by seven wickets in the second Qualifier to enter the final. Lyca Kovai Kings topped the league table and met Dindigul Dragons in the Qualifier one, where it successfully defended 193 to win by 30 runs.

Earlier, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers faced off in the Eliminator after finishing in third and fourth spots during the league stage. The thrilling encounter witnessed Nellai Royal Kings win by four runs to qualify for the second Qualifier.

Kovai Kings, the joint-defending champion, has won six matches and lost one out of its seven league matches this year. Its only loss came against Nellai Royal Kings. The current Orange cap holder, G Ajitesh, scored a century (112 off 60) as Nellai Royal Kings chased 182 to win by four wickets.

The final will feature several top players, including G Ajitesh and Shahrukh Khan. An exciting contest awaits the fans on Wednesday, with the top two in-form teams locking horns for the trophy.